SANAA/ADEN: An exchange of more than 800 prisoners linked to Yemen’s long-running war began ON Friday, the International Committee for the Red Cross said. The United Nations-brokered deal, in the works for months, comes amid concerted diplomatic efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict.

It is most significant prisoner exchange in Yemen since the Saudi-led coalition and their rivals, the Houthi rebels, released more than 1,000 detainees in October 2020. Thousands of people are believed to be held as prisoners of war by all sides since the conflict erupted.

In Sanaa, the Houthi-held capital, dozens of former prisoners descended from a plane to a marching band and traditional Yemeni dancers, wearing ribbons with the colours of the Yemeni flag. The former prisoners were greeted with hugs and kisses by family members and a reception line of Houthi political leaders. An injured man was supported by medical workers.

The flight arrived from Aden, the seat of the country’s internationally-recognised government allied with Saudi Arabia.

As part of the three-day exchange, flights will transport prisoners from government-controlled cities inside Yemen and Saudi Arabia to Sanaa, said Majed Fadail, a deputy minister for human rights for Yemen’s government. The Red Cross said there would be two rounds of simultaneous flights Friday between Aden and Sanaa to transfer prisoners.

Freed Houthi prisoners stand as they wait to board an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)-chartered plane at Aden Airport, in Yemen on April 14, 2023. Image Credit: Reuters

Yemen’s conflict began in 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of the country’s north. The internationally recognized government fled to the south and then into exile in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi takeover prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene months later. The conflict has in recent years turned into a regional proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, with the United States long involved on the periphery, providing intelligence assistance to the kingdom.

The war has killed more than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

The prisoner exchange had been scheduled to start earlier in the week but was delayed because of apparent logistical reasons.

“Our deep desire is that these releases provide momentum for a broader political solution, leading to even more detainees returning to their loved ones,” Fabrizio Carboni, the Red Cross’ regional director for the Near and Middle East, said in a statement.

Houthi defence minister, Hadi’s brother among to be freed

The deal calls for the Houthis to release more than 180 prisoners, including Saudi and Sudanese troops fighting with the Saudi-led coalition, and four Yemeni journalists. The journalists were detained in recent years and sentenced to death by a Houthi-controlled court in a trial described by Amnesty International as “grossly unfair.”

The deal also includes the release of top military officials held by the Houthis since the start of the war. Among those released Friday are Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Al Subaihi, who was the defence minister when the war erupted, and Nasser Mansour Hadi, the brother of former Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

In return, the Saudi-led coalition and Yemeni government are scheduled to release more than 700 Houthi prisoners, the rebels said.

Saudi Arabia has already freed 13 Houthi detainees who returned to Sanaa on April 9 ahead of a trip by Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammad bin Saeed Al Jaber, to the Yemeni capital. Including those detainees, the deal will see a total of 869 prisoners released, the Red Cross says.

Al Jaber visit to Sanaa was part of Oman-brokered talks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, aiming to revive a nationwide cease-fire that expired in October and relaunch inter-Yemeni peace talks to end the conflict. Those talks concluded on Friday having been “serious and positive,” said Mohammad Abdul Salam, the chief Houthi negotiator, who added that there will be another round of talks without giving further details.