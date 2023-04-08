SANA’A: Omani mediators arrived in Yemen on Saturday to discuss a new truce between the Iran-backed Houthi militia and Saudi Arabia, an airport source said, amid renewed moves to end the conflict.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict have multiplied since the Yemeni government’s main backer Saudi Arabia signed a Chinese-brokered deal to restore relations with Iran last month.

The top Saudi and Iranian diplomats met in Beijing Thursday, resuming diplomatic relations and pledging to work together to bring “security and stability” to their turbulent region.

Nearly a decade of war in Yemen has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, both directly and indirectly, and triggered what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The Houthis seized the capital Sana’a in 2014, triggering the conflict with the government which has been backed for eight years by a military coalition led by Riyadh.

The rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, has fuelled hopes of reduced tensions in the Middle East, particularly in Yemen.

“A delegation from Oman has arrived in Sana’a to hold talks with Houthi leaders about the truce and the peace process,” a source at the capital’s airport, who requested anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to journalists, told AFP.

The source said the delegation was accompanied by Mohammad Abdul Salam, the militia’s chief negotiator, who lives in Muscat.

Oman has forged a reputation as a discreet mediator in Gulf disputes often involving Iran.

Abdul Salam himself tweeted that he had arrived in Sana’a with the Omani delegation, but without providing further details.

The United Nations special envoy on Yemen, Hans Grundberg, was in the Omani capital this week for talks on “the political process”.

A Yemeni government source, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, told AFP that the Saudis and Houthis have agreed in principle on a six-month truce to pave the way for three months of talks on establishing a two-year “transition” for the war-torn country.

The country enjoyed a six-month lull in fighting during a ceasefire last year, but that truce was not renewed after it expired on October 2.