Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned and denounced the terrorist Houthi militia's deliberate targeting of civilians and vital economic facilities across Saudi Arabia, through ballistic missiles and booby-trapped drones, which were intercepted and destroyed by the Arab Coalition.

The hostile attacks targeted petroleum and electricity distribution facilities and resulted in material damage to some facilities and civilian properties.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) on Friday, the UAE affirmed such attacks are cowardly terrorist acts that reflect Al Houthis blatant defiance of the international community and efforts to end the Yemeni crisis and its disregard to all international laws and norms, adding that this requires a deterrent response to all that threatens the security, safety and life of civilians.

The ministry stated that the attack is a "threat to the security and stability of energy supplies and global oil markets at a time when the international community is facing tremendous challenges."

The statement called on the international community to support all necessary measures by Saudi Arabia to stop the targeting of civilians, residents, facilities and economic interests.

The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reiterated its stand against all threats to the Kingdom's security and stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement emphasised that the security of the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.

US, UK, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain also voiced their condemnation of the Houthi attacks.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson also condemned the attacks, tweeting: “I fully condemn the latest Houthi attack against critical sites in Saudi Arabia, including in Jeddah. These strikes put civilian lives at risk and must stop.”

Washington condemned what it called “unacceptable” attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Saudi energy facilities, State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday, adding the US would continue to work with Saudi Arabia to strengthen its defenses.

The Kingdom of Bahrain has strongly condemned and denounced the launch of a number of drones and explosive-laden drones on the Southern, Central and Eastern regions of Saudi Arabia, in a cowardly terrorist act targeting civilians, civilian facilities, and energy sources in the Kingdom.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the readiness and vigilance of the Saudi Royal Air Defence Forces and the Coalition forces to support legitimacy in Yemen, which intercepted and destroyed the drone.

It affirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its full support for all the measures it deems necessary to maintain its security and stability against these deliberate and systematic attacks that are inconsistent with international humanitarian law.

Kuwait has condemned and denounced, in the strongest terms, Houthi militia's cowardly terrorist act of launching a number of bomb-laden drones towards the southern, central and eastern regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that this cowardly terrorist operation does not only target civilians, civilian areas, the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the stability of the region, but also targets the sources of global energy supplies at a time when the world is seeking to support the stability of these supplies and ensure their flow, which requires the international community to move quickly and decisively to deter these attacks and hold the perpetrators accountable.

The ministry stressed Kuwait's full standing with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support in all measures it takes to preserve its security, stability and sovereignty.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, on Friday, condemned the continuous attacks by the Houthi militia on Saudi Arabia, the latest of which was launching a ballistic and an armed drone towards several civilian areas in Saudi Arabia, which were intercepted and destroyed by Saudi air defense, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Haitham Abu Al Foul stressed Jordan's strong condemnation of the "cowardly" terrorist attacks, confirming Jordan’s unwavering support towards Saudi Arabia against any threats to the country and its people’s security.

'Act of aggression'

The Official Spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Brigadier General Turki Al Malki said on Friday that Saudi Aramco’s Bulk Plant in Jeddah was targeted with an act of aggression, the early indications of which suggest that it was targeted by the terrorist, Houthi militia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom calls on all nations and organizations in the world to stand together against such acts of terrorism by groups perpetrating or supporting these attacks.

“This hostile escalation targets oil facilities (and aims) to affect the security of energy,” the coalition said, adding that the Houthis target oil facilities in an attempt to impact “the artery of global economy.”

The Coalition said daily life in Jeddah had not been affected by the attacks. Those at the Formula One track could see the large black smoke cloud in the distance.

The Coalition also warned the Houthi militia of escalating its “grave violations” after targeting the Kingdom with attacks on Friday.