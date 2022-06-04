Cairo: A Saudi man is so fond of tea that he has become an expert on the popular beverage and set up a museum for it in his house in the capital Riyadh.
Mohammad, nicknamed Abu Abdullah, told Saudi television Al Ekhbariya that he is keen to test any new brand of tea available on the market.
“I have a passion for tea. Whenever my brothers travel, they bring me brands of tea when they return from abroad,” he said.
Abu Abdullah or father of Abdullah has also innovated his own recipes for serving healthy and tasty tea. “The kettle that holds 700ml [of water] takes in 40grams of sugar and 9.5 grams of tea,” he explained.
Abu Abdullah has allocated a room in his house as a quasi-museum displaying different brands — old and new. Saudi Arabia ranks among top tea consumers in the Arab region with around annual 1.2kg per person in 2020.