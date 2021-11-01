Dubai: A 40-year-old Saudi man weighing 500kg regained his ability to walk after a operation involving more than 60 doctors, nurses and technicians, local media reported.
He had been unable to walk for six years due to obesity.
The Chairman of the Saudi Society for Endoscopic Surgery, Abdullah Al Dahyan, shared a video clip of the Saudi citizen, in which he was seeing walking amid cheers from doctors around him.
Commenting on the video, Al Dhahyan said: “Thanks God, Mansour Al Sharari has finally regained his ability to walk after six years of being unable to do so. Three months ago, he started physical therapy, sports and diet, and the operation was successfully carried out a month ago. He is all set to return to his family.”
In July, the Saudi citizen appealed to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to help him with treatment inside or outside the Kingdom.
According to informed sources, Al Sharari was suffering from extreme obesity, weighing nearly half a ton and was unable to walk. He has also been complaining of severe pain and deteriorated health conditions over the past six years. However, King Fahd Medical City responded to his appeal and said it would handle the case.