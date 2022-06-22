Cairo: In a gesture of generosity, an aged Saudi man, watching television, was seen offering coffee to a news presenter appearing on the screen in front of him, thinking he is present in the house, local media reported.
The man, purportedly suffering from Alzheimer’s, is seen in a viral video carrying coffee pots and standing in front of a TV screen inside his house reportedly in the Saudi city of H’ail while an anchor is reading news on the Saudi-owned channel Al Arabiya.
In the footage, the old man is seen trying to serve coffee to the TV anchor, thinking he is present in the house. The man’s grandson tells him that the TV presenter is in another place and takes the pots from him.
Al Arabiya presenter Ebrahim Badr, who appeared on the screen reading the news at the time of the incident, appreciated the man’s gesture. “Your coffee is drunk, my uncle,” the anchor said in a tweet, posting the video along it.
“God willing, I’ll come to you in H’ail and drink it from your great hands,” he added.
Coffee is a popular drink in Saudi Arabia commonly served to guests.