Dubai: A Saudi man, who went missing in Morocco for a few months after losing his passport and other official documents, was found by the Saudi Embassy in Marrakesh, local media reported.
The embassy launched a search after the man, called Fahd Al Jashoumi, appeared in a video that was filmed by a Moroccan man. The video went viral on social media where thousands of users appealed to Saudi authorities to help Fahd return to his family in Saudi Arabia.
In the video, Fahd, in his 30s, said he is from Al Baha region in Saudi Arabia, and he had lost all official documents proving his identity as well as his money. “I have been stranded in Morocco since November 2021,” Fahd said.
Prince Hussam bin Saud, Governor of Al Baha region, issued instructions to the Saudi embassy in Morocco to immediately do the necessary procedures to identify and find the man.
The embassy then found Fahd in the Moroccan port city of Mohammedia and contacted his family in Al Baha. Official procedures are underway to return him to the Kingdom and reunite him with his family.