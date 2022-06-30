Dubai: Young Saudi woman Wissam Al Suwailmi, an asylum seeker in Germany, contacted the Kingdom’s embassy in Berlin after being persuaded to return to home country after three years, local media reported.
Retired Saudi artist Fayez Al Maliki succeeded in persuading Wissam, who fled Saudi Arabia to Germany in 2019 following problems and domestic physical abuse, to return home, pledging to secure her at the embassy.
Al Maliki was on a two-hour live broadcast with Wissam to convince her to return to the kingdom, trying to reassure her, stressing that she “will get all the support and security she needs from Saudi authorities".
Wissam appeared in a video in which she spoke about her ordeal in Germany where she was harassed and subjected to racism and verbal and physical abuse. “Being in Germany was merely like hell,” she said, adding that she wished if remained imprisoned in her home country rather than being in a prison in exile surrounded by mental illnesses, anxiety and fear.
Wissam fled her family’s home in Arar, the capital of Northern Borders Province in Saudi Arabia in 2019 after years of domestic physical abuse thinking that she will live in peace in Germany.