Dubai: Manal Al Lahibi, the first Saudi woman to hold the position of Jeddah Education Director, has been seen on inspection tour of multiple schools, including Shaddad bin Aws Primary School, on the first day of the new academic year, which began on Sunday.
A video clip of her among students and teachers has gone viral on social media. In the footage, the Jeddah Education Director can be seen immersing herself in the activities of the new school year.
She attentively observed the exercises that the students participated in. Additionally, she addressed the school’s educators with a poignant message, emphasising the importance of their role: “Students learn from you seriousness, discipline, and organisation. It’s crucial to instil in them values, morals, and tolerance.”
In a gesture showcasing her involvement and commitment, Al Lahibi also collaborated with the school staff in distributing course material to students and took the time to attend several classroom sessions.
Al Lahibi’s appointment is historically significant, as she is the first woman to hold the position of Jeddah Education Director. This followed the decision of the Saudi Minister of Education, Yousef Al Benyan, to appoint her as Director General of Education in Jeddah Governorate.
Manal Al Lahibi has expressed a profound passion for classroom dynamics, notably the core pillars of the teacher, student, and curriculum. She is an advocate for enhanced academic performance, nurturing school leadership, refining supervisory practices, and promoting the culture of reading.
Beyond her active role in the educational sector, Al Lahibi has contributed to numerous academic conferences and forums at both the Ministry and Department of Education levels. She also holds certifications from a variety of international and local training and development programmes.