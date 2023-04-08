Dubai: A heartwarming video of an Umrah pilgrim carrying his mother on his back while performing Tawaf in the Grand Mosque of Mecca has gone viral on social media.

The video depicts a spontaneous act of love and devotion, capturing the image of a son’s unwavering loyalty to his mother.

As the man, whose name or his hometown is not known, made his way around the holy Kaaba, carrying his mother on his shoulders, the overwhelming joy on her face was unmistakable. Social media users were quick to applaud the man’s actions, calling it a beautiful expression of honour and respect for parents.

The video has since garnered widespread attention on social media platforms, with many sharing their admiration for the son’s selfless act. Some users expressed their belief that the son’s act of kindness would bring him great blessings from Allah.

In the video, the man can be seen carrying his feeble mother on his back as he performs Tawaf around the Kaaba, surrounded by many other pilgrims who are shown to be filming the incident. As he notices the attention, he waves to them, and his mother also appears to be very happy, basking in the love and care of her devoted son.

Tawaf refers to circumambulating or walking in circles around the Kaaba in an anti-clockwise motion. Seven complete circuits constitute one Tawaf.

Hajj and Umrah are two of the most important pilgrimage journeys in the Islamic faith, undertaken by millions of Muslims around the world every year. Both of these religious obligations are considered as acts of worship and devotion to Allah, and they hold a significant place in the hearts of Muslims.

The Hajj pilgrimage takes place in the month of Dhu Al Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar. It involves travelling to the holy city of Mecca and performing a set of rituals over a period of five to six days.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, which means that it is one of the fundamental practices that every Muslim is required to fulfill at least once in their lifetime, provided they are physically and financially capable.

Umrah, on the other hand, is a pilgrimage that can be performed at any time of the year, unlike the Hajj which has a specific time.

It involves visiting the holy city of Mecca and performing a set of rituals that are similar to some of the rituals performed during Hajj, but on a smaller scale. Unlike Hajj,