Cairo: Kuwaiti anti-drug police had arrested an expatriate for having peddled in drugs packed inside fire extinguishers, the Interior Ministry has said.
The suspect was caught in possession of 22 kilograms of methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant locally known as shabu.
He admitted to have been working for a compatriot who had been deported from Kuwait, the ministry said.
The suspect guided police to three fire extinguishers containing 21 kilograms of shabu and one more kilogram of the same drug seized in his residence. The ministry put the market value of the haul at KD250,000.
The offender is a Syrian expatriate whose compatriot had lured him into the illegal business in return for receiving KD2,000 per month, a car and a monthly rent for an aprtment, Al Anba newspaper quoted a security source as saying.
Kuwait applies tough penalties in drug cases, including the death penalty.