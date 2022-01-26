Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s security forces have arrested a number of expats for selling fake make-up sets containing pesticides, local media reported.
In a TV report, Al Ekhbariya news revealed that some expats were found to be forging make-up sets by adding pesticides and selling the fraudulent cosmetics to the public. The report said such fake products could physically harm the women who used them.
The suspects used to sell their products through social media and rented an apartment to make their counterfeit product. Besides the online promotion, they used to distribute it in markets in Riyadh.
Acting on a tip-off, the Ministry of Commerce team stated that they raided the flat where they arrested the wrongdoers and seized the fake cosmetics. Legal measures are being taken against them.
The ministry said such cosmetics cause skin diseases. A total of 606 orders were made and delivered via social media accounts of the gang.