Cairo: An expatriate working at a car washing workshop in Saudi Arabia has sustained serious injuries in the back after a crane had fallen on him while he was on duty.
The machine is seen in a video falling on the man and causing him to lie unconscious on the ground of the workshop reportedly located in the province of Al Jouf in northern Saudi Arabia.
The 25-year-old worker, a Pakistani national, was hospitalised with serious injuries in the back and the spinal column.
In the footage, taken from a surveillance camera, the worker is seen cleaning the floor of the workshop where the automatic crane used for lifting cars suddenly falls on him.
Colleagues in the place are seen running around to save the man and attempt to bring the machine back to its normal position amid apparent fears it could fall again.
The worker was initially transferred to a hospital in Doumat Al Jandal, the historical capital city of Al Jouf.
He was later taken to a medical facility in Riyadh where he underwent surgery in the back and is still receiving medical care, his relatives said.
There was no comment from authorities. Nor is it clear yet if the machine fall was due to a technical fault or a human error.
Saudi Arabia, a country of around 32.2 million people, is home to a large community of migrant workers.