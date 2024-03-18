Dubai: A touching video showing a young child deeply moved to tears during a prayer led by Imam of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, has captured the hearts of millions as it spread across social media.
The powerful moment occurred within the sacred walls of the Grand Mosque, a place where emotions often run high, reflecting the intense spiritual connection many feel during their visit.
The video, which showcases the child’s spontaneous emotional reaction, has resonated with viewers worldwide, prompting a wave of empathy and shared feelings among those who have viewed it.
Broadcasted by Al Ekhbariya TV, the clip was accompanied by the heartfelt supplication of Sheikh Al Sudais, who is heard invoking: “Forgive our sins, Ya Karim, Oh God, O answerer of the call of the compelled,” adding a profound depth to the already moving scene.
Social media platforms, particularly X, have seen a significant outpouring of reactions to the video. Users have been visibly touched by the child’s genuine display of emotion, with comments ranging from empathetic expressions of being moved by the child’s tears to reflections on the sweetness of faith experienced in such pure moments.