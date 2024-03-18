Dubai: The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has dedicated more than 50 employees to serve people of determination in the Grand Mosque.
Maher Al Suwaihri, Director of the General Department for Persons with Disabilities Affairs, revealed that the department’s staff operates in four shifts, providing round-the-clock assistance.
These dedicated employees are strategically placed at the mosque, ensuring that all visitors can partake in the spiritual experience with comfort, safety and dignity.
Amid the preparations for Ramadan, the Umrah security forces have introduced a guide to enhance the security and safety of Umrah pilgrims and worshippers.
This guide aims to facilitate a serene, safe and accessible environment for all, especially during the holy month.
It offers clear instructions for reaching the Holy Mosque in Mecca, utilising various modes of transport and providing information on private parking locations.
The digital guide is a boon for Umrah performers, clarifying the signage throughout the roads, gates, and courtyards of the Holy Mosque, and presenting numerous guidelines that assure a secure and smooth pilgrimage experience.