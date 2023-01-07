Cairo: A video circulating on social media purportedly shows civil defence personnel in boats to evacuate residents trapped in flooded houses due to torrential rains in a suburb in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
The recently constructed site reportedly in east of Riyadh appears in the footage largely submerged in rainwater allegedly due to a lack of water draining facilities.
Commenting on the video, a government off-plan sales or rent committee, known as Wafi, said it had monitored damage caused to a district, which is part of Bawabt Al Sharq Project in Riyadh.
The committee was quoted by Okaz newspaper as saying that it had formed a team of experts to inspect the site and address damage there by pumping accumulated rainwater.
“Safety of houses and their dwellers represent a priority in such cases and all measures will be taken to guarantee this,” Wafi added.
The project’s operator, meanwhile, said 37 villas out of a total of 2,129 had been damaged by rainwater in the site and promised to urgently handled the accumulated water.
The administration added in a statement that the flood network of the project had been handed over to the Riyadh municipality after the facility had been implemented in line with specifications and accredited plans.
Moreover, it promised owners of housing units in the project to repair any damage that may occur to them and bear the cost for one full year.
The company, which implemented the project, also expressed readiness to nullify the contract of any damaged unit and refund the owner.
Several areas in Saudi Arabia including Riyadh have witnessed over the past week heavy rains that prompted temporary shutdowns of schools.