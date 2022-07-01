Dubai: A 52-year-old Iraqi pilgrim has arrived in Mecca on foot after walking 11 months across 11 countries to reach Islam’s holiest place, local media reported.

“Hajj is my most sublime and dearest wish,” Adam Mohammad said after reaching Mecca, where he performed Umrah and spent time in the vicinity of the Holy Kaaba.

Adam, who has been in Britain for almost 25 years, had a dream that he would travel to Mecca to perform the obligatory ritual of Hajj. But a genuine dream was what spurred him to immediately begin his lifelong spiritual path while walking.

“I have been preoccupied with reading the Holy Quran ever since restrictions was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. I also had an intuition that told me to travel by foot to Mecca after spending a year and a half deeply studying the Holy Scripture,” he said.

On Aug. 1, 2021, Adam left Britain to Mecca to perform Hajj, carrying with him a three-wheel trolley to carry his personal belongings.

The Iraqi pilgrim said that his preparations for the pilgrimage took only two months, and a British organisation extended a helping hand to him. Adam claimed that despite the challenging travel, he did not encounter any significant obstacles on route to Mecca.

“There were no big difficulties except brief detention by the police authorities in several countries to inquire about my whereabouts but they were surprised when they came to know about my unique mission.

“Many people helped me on the way during my journey, but I never asked for help from anyone,” he said while emphasizing that what he is doing is for the sake of God and not for the sake of scripting any records.