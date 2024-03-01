Dubai: Saudi Arabia has inaugurated the longest tunnel in the Middle East, the Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Tunnel, within Riyadh, according to the King Salman Park Foundation Board of Directors.
The new milestone is expected to enhance traffic flow and alleviate congestion in the capital city.
The tunnel, which is the first infrastructure project completed since the King Salman Park project began in the third quarter of 2021, plays a vital role in the extensive development initiatives led by King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, initially unveiled on March 19, 2019.
Spanning 2,430 metres beneath the expansive King Salman Park, the Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Road Tunnel is a cornerstone in the Middle East’s infrastructure, showcasing the kingdom’s commitment to cutting-edge development.
Plans are underway to construct an additional 1,590-metre tunnel on Al Oruba Road, which will connect with the existing 840-meter tunnel on Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Road, facilitating seamless vehicular movement.
Opened on February 29, 2024, the tunnel will provide three lanes in each direction plus an emergency lane, equipped with modern traffic management and safety systems, including emergency services and evacuation routes.
The design of the Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Road Tunnel reflects the Salmani architectural concept, blending with Riyadh’s natural and geological features, and incorporates sustainable materials and designs that resonate with the local environment.
King Salman Park, set to be a landmark over 16 square kilometres, aims to elevate Riyadh’s status globally, making it one of the world’s most livable cities. It will feature vast green spaces, cultural venues, entertainment, sports facilities, and residential areas, including the Royal Arts Complex and numerous museums, transforming urban park experiences across the region.
With its comprehensive range of attractions and amenities, King Salman Park is poised to become a key destination for citizens, residents, and tourists, enhancing the quality of life and providing a variety of enriching experiences.