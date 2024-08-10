Thailand introduces extended stay option for Saudi nationals

Cairo: Saudis visiting Thailand can now stay there for up to 60 days with the possibility of getting 30 additional days, the Saudi mission in Bangkok has said, amid growing links between the two countries.

The Saudi embassy in Thailand, citing a Thai Foreign Ministry statement, said that starting from July 15, the Saudis can have an entry visa waiver and a stay period of 60 days that can be extended for another 30 days at the discretion of the Thai passport department, it added in an X post.

In 2022, Saudi Arabia and Thailand agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties between the two countries and to exchange ambassadors for the first time in around 32 years.

The move was agreed upon during a landmark official visit by the then Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to Riyadh where he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. In November 2022, Prince Mohammad paid an official visit to Thailand.

Last year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced extending the stay period to 45 days instead of 30 for tourists from countries eligible for visa-free entry, including Gulf countries, and to 30 days instead of 15 for those eligible for obtaining a visa on arrival.

Around 200,000 Saudis visited Thailand last year while more than 30,000 came to Saudi Arabia.