Cairo: A Snapchat celebrity has published posters saying he had lost his pair of shoes and pledged SR1,000 in a reward for whoever finds it, a Saudi newspaper has reported.
The man, identified only by his initial A B, distributed the posters in a district of Jeddah in western Saudi Arabia calling for searching for what he said were his stolen shoes, Okaz added.
He also propagated the advert on his Snapchat account.
Authorities in Jeddah have decided to summon the celebrity for having violated the law by placing the posters “randomly’ without obtaining an official permit, the paper added.
The city’s municipal authorities are coordinating with competent agencies to arrest him, the paper said without further details.