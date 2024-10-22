Cairo: Saudi citizens and expatriates aged 60 and above have been given free entry to the current Riyadh Season, Saudi Arabia’s flagship annual entertainment and tourist festival, according to its organiser.

Head of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Turki Al Alsheikh, broke the news, saying that all senior people will get free access to all areas of the festival during the entire period of this year’s season.

The entry card can be found through the Tawakkalna app, the official said in a post on the social media platform X.

The Riyadh Season, which kicked off on October 12, has attracted 2 million visitors in a week.

The ongoing fifth edition of the festival comprises 14 zones, 11 world championships and 10 exhibitions.

The event features the Boulevard Runway, a new zone set up in partnership with Saudi Airlines, where the retired aircraft are made use of as entertainment and dining facilities. The zone capacity is 9,000 people.

The venue will begin receiving visitors on October 28, promising them a unique experience that will enable them to explore the three aircraft, with a real flight runway, to enjoy entertainment, shopping, and dining.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to diversify its oil-reliant economy and attract more visitors.