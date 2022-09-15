Dubai: A Saudi man has been arrested for stabbing his wife to death in Jeddah following a marital dispute, local media reported.
The suspect, in his 50s, stabbed his wife several times in a moment of anger after she filed a police complaint against him in Al Safa neighborhood in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.
The victim, who worked as a teacher, returned home from school to find her husband waiting for her after he received summons from police over his wife’s complaint that he abuses her physically.
The suspect pulled the victim to the kitchen where he grabbed a knife and stabbed her to death. The husband confessed to the crime and told police officers he did not intend to kill.
The suspect was referred to public prosecution for legal action.