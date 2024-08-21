Dubai: Abdulrahman Al Thuwaini, 38, a respected math teacher from Qassim, Saudi Arabia, has died in a motorcycle accident in Turkey.

The accident occurred on the Uzungol-Chaikara highway in Trabzon, where Al Thuwaini’s motorcycle plunged off a bridge, resulting in his death.

According to Dr. Abdulrahman Al Aqla, a security consultant and retired colonel, the accident occurred on the highway around 10PM local time.

Dr. Al Aqla shared the details on his account on the “X”, explaining that Al Thuwaini’s motorcycle failed to navigate a turn, crashing into concrete barriers before falling approximately 8-10 meters onto riverbed beneath the bridge.

Emergency services, including firefighters and health teams, were alerted by passing motorists. They found Al Thuwaini’s body in the riverbed beneath the bridge. After significant effort, rescue teams were able to recover his body and transport it to the Trabzon Institute of Forensic Medicine.