Dubai: A Saudi man has died after being swept away by flash floods that struck Yanbu Governorate in the Kingdom.
The victim is said to have invited his neighbours to an Iftar banquet on the day but met the watery grave right before the Iftar gathering, local media reported.
Social media users shared a video clip documenting the moment of discovering the whereabouts of the body by civil defence teams. The body was pulled out from a nearby overflowing valley after heavy rains lashed the governorate.
The Saudi Meteorological Centre forecast heavy rains today in Hail, Jawf, Qassim, Najran, Wadi Al Dawasir and Taif.
Last week, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast turbulent weather in several regions had, which would include hail, dust storms, a high velocity of air currents and thunderstorms.
Rain fell in Mecca two days agao, as thousands of worshippers gathered for evening prayers at the Grand Mosque to mark the 27th night of Ramadan. Saudi Arabia has announced it has launched a cloud-seeding programmeover Riyadh, Qassim and Hail.