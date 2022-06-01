Cairo: Saudi police arrested a citizen after he had appeared in a video shooting at his hand, the Saudi news agency SPA has reported.
The man appears in a clip in a desert area where he points a gun at his right hand, and fires, leading to bleeding in the aftermath.
Police in Najran region in south-western Saudi Arabia had arrested the man and referred him to public prosecution, SPA added.
In recent months, Saudi police have arrested several people - Saudis and expatriates - who appeared in online videos bragging about unlawful acts.
Last month, Saudi police arrested a citizen seen in a video clip damaging a road speed monitoring device and dragging it behind his car.
SPA said that police in Dumat Al Jandal governorate, part of Al Jouf Province in north- western Saudi Arabia, had arrested the suspect.
Investigations also revealed that the same man had committed a similar crime in the city of Sakakah also in north- western Saudi Arabia.