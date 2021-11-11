Dubai: A Saudi man has been arrested in Al Qassim region for allegedly sexually harassing his housemaid, local media reported.
A spokesman for Al Qassim police said security authorities arrested the man after receiving a report from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in the region based on a complaint lodged by the domestic worker.
The suspect was referred to the Public Prosecution after preliminary legal measures were taken against him.
Meanwhile, a Yemeni expatriate man who was involved in collecting money and smuggling it outside the Kingdom was arrested in Medina, police said.
The police spokesman in Medina said a team of police officers at the Criminal Investigation Department were able to arrest the Yemeni man, who violated the residency law by engaging in fundraising and smuggling money outside the Kingdom.
In another incident, a Saudi man was arrested in Mecca with a large quantity of the narcotic khat was found in his possession.
A total of 123 kilograms of khat was seized from the suspect. The arrest was made during a routine inspection by the Special Forces for Road Security in Mecca, according to a spokesman for Mecca police.