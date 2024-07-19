Cairo: A Saudi man on a scholarship to Britain and his daughter recently graduated from the same university on the same day. Abdallah Al Menawer obtained a PhD in education while his daughter Alhanof earned a BA degree in communications from the University of Exeter.

Abdallah told Saudi TV Al Ekhbariya that he obtained his doctorate in the use of electronic textbooks in secondary education. "It was not a coincidence. A student on scholarship has the right to be accompanied by his family. What we've felt since the start of the scholarship is that investment is not only in the student himself but in his family as well," Abdallah explained.

He plans to help his wife and their 15-year-old son Mohammad pursue their education next. Alhanof, 20, said she received an offer from the same university for postgraduate studies and is considering it. She has been inspired by her father's hard work in studying for his PhD.

“I’m very proud of Alhanof. The best thing about being in Exeter has been the investment in my children’s education," Abdallah was quoted by the institution as saying. "Alhanof has her degree, and my son, who arrived in the country aged 9 not speaking any English, finished his GCSEs this summer," he added.

“I’m still getting used to having finished my PhD after so many years of work. The best part for me was learning new skills. It was also wonderful to experience a new culture," added Abdallah, who had earlier worked as a regional educational administrator in his homeland.