Dubai: The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque announced that on the night of the 25th of Ramadan, the number of worshippers and Umrah performers in the Grand Mosque reached 1.5 million for the first time since the start of Ramadan.
The presidency also revealed that 56,400 bottles of Zamzam water were distributed, and almost half a million people benefitted from voluntary services. Of these, 110,809 people received social and humanitarian services.
The Tatweef service, which helps worshippers circumambulate the Kaaba, helped 5,949 people. Other services like spatial guidance and responding to inquiries in multiple languages benefitted 189,984 people, while 200,000 people received field awareness.
Additionally, 3,542 wristbands were provided to young visitors.
Over 130,000 litres of disinfectants were used, along with 3,000 litres of fresheners and over 6,600 litres of hand sanitizers.