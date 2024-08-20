Dubai: A Saudi father is under investigation by the Public Prosecution for allegedly neglecting his duties regarding his three children’s right to education.

The children, aged between 7 and 11 years, are said to have been encouraged by their father to drop out of school, resulting in their prolonged absence from education.

The Public Prosecution has directed the relevant authorities to take necessary legal actions to ensure the children’s immediate return to school and to protect their educational rights.

The father is accused of intentionally keeping his children out of school without valid justification, causing them significant psychological harm and delaying their educational progress.

The Family and Juvenile wing of the Public Prosecution has begun investigating the case. The Public Prosecution reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding children’s rights and holding accountable those who violate these rights, emphasizing that addressing such issues is essential for achieving social justice.