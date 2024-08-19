Dubai: The Jeddah Municipality has seized and destroyed nearly 12 tonnes of rotten meat discovered in a yard in Al Fadila neighbourhood.

The operation is part of the municipality’s ongoing efforts to uphold public health and ensure consumer safety.

The municipality’s supervisory teams inspected the site and found it contained random housing rooms equipped with 28 freezers. These freezers were storing rotten meat of unknown origin.

The inspection revealed that the meat was in a deplorable condition, unfit for human consumption.

The site was also infested with unpleasant odours, insects and rodents.