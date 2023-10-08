Cairo: Authorities in Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah have unveiled new regulations to reorganise a major popular market, which experienced two fires earlier this year.
The Jeddah mayoralty said it has devised a fast-track system to “rectify” the status of Al Sawarikh Souq.
The electronic system requires would-be applicants to first check their documents with engineering offices authorised by the Jeddah mayoralty. The required documents should include a report on the building safety, photos showing the building from all its sides, copies of the construction licence, the ownership deed and the commercial register.
After the revision process is finalised, the application is filed via the Jeddah mayoralty portal. Should all the requirements be met, the application would be referred to an ad-hoc committee in three days’ time.
In May, authorities in Jeddah temporarily closed down the famous market, citing violations of safety standards, after Al Sawarikh Souq had seen two fires in less than two weeks.
On May 12, civil defence put out a fire at the market, saying the blaze did not result in casualties. The cause of the fire, which gutted an unspecified number of shops, was not given.
On May 21, another fire broke out at the market.
Set up in 1980, the souq, comprising 12,000 shops, was temporarily shut down as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 epidemic.
Al Sawarikh is believed to be the largest popular market in Saudi Arabia. It stretches in south of Jeddah on around 1 million square metres, employing more than 20,000 workers.
The souq is a Jeddah landmark. It has earned its name for being situated in proximity of a missiles (Sawarikh in Arabic) base.
Also known as Harraj, the market attracts bargain hunters for its wide range of merchandise.