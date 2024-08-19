Dubai: Saudi Arabia has reiterated that anyone who physically or verbally assaults a teacher, whether in person or through social media platforms, will face a 10-year prison sentence and a fine of up to one million riyals.

The kingdom introduced this law in 2018, classifying both physical and verbal abuse of teachers as criminal offences.

The law was updated to include social media and other digital platforms, responding to the increasing misuse of these channels to defame and attack individuals.

This measure was implemented in response to a rise in incidents involving teachers being brutally attacked. Recent years have seen several high-profile cases where students assaulted teachers, both inside schools and on the streets.

One notable incident involved a student who confronted his teacher, leading to a physical altercation that was captured on video and went viral on social media.