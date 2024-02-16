Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Medina, King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), and Al-Ahsa have been added to UNESCO's global network of learning cities, bringing the total number of Saudi cities in the network to five.
The addition denotes commitment to equip citizens with the appropriate skills to thrive in the competitive global market, UNESCO noted in their announcement.
- UNESCO
Why those 3 cities?
Medina: The city is known for its historical and religious significance. The city's emphasis on lifelong learning aligns with its vision to preserve and promote its rich cultural heritage.
KAEC: It has become the hub for innovation and learning, committing to Saudi Arabia’s mission to sustainable development. The city aims to establish itself as a global leader.
Al-Ahsa: The city’s culture matches UNESCO’s vision to promote learning opportunities utilizing its blend of tradition and modernity.
The addition of these Saudi cities also aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, Saudi authorities added.