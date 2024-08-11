Dubai: Saudi authorities have apprehended 20,471 individuals violating residency, labour and border security regulations across the Kingdom following a series of joint field campaigns conducted from August 1 to August 7.

Of the total arrests, 12,972 individuals were found violating residency regulations, 4,812 were apprehended for breaching border security laws, and 2,687 were caught violating labour laws.

Additionally, 1,050 people were detained for attempting to illegally cross the borders into the Kingdom, with a breakdown including 36 per cent Yemenis, 62 per cent Ethiopians, and 2 per cent from other nationalities. Another 61 individuals were seized for attempting to cross borders outside the Kingdom irregularly.

Furthermore, 20 individuals involved in facilitating, harboring, and employing law violators have been arrested.

Currently, 14,929 violators are undergoing legal procedures, including 13,522 men.

Among these, 5,701 individuals have been referred to their diplomatic missions for travel document processing, 2,494 have been directed to finalize their travel bookings and 9,714 have been deported.