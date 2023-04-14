Dubai: One person died and several were injured when a bus plunged off a bridge in Saudi city of Riyadh.
General Directorate of Civil Defence said all the injured were moved to a hospital. The cause of the accident is being investigated.
Social media users circulated images of the overturned bus, capturing chaotic scenes while Civil Defence vehicles and ambulance teams carried out rescue operations.
Major accidents in Saudi Arabia have recorded a decrease by 6.8 per cent, with about 17,000 accidents, compared to 2021, when it were more than 18,000, the Ministerial Committee of Traffic Safety announced.
According to the committee, the percentage of deaths resulting from car accidents recorded a decrease by 2.1 per cent, amounted 4.500 in 2022 compared to 2021 when it was 4.600.
The committee said that the number of injuries resulting from car accidents recorded a decrease by 2.7 per cent in 2022, with 24,000 injuries, compared to 2021, when it was 25,000 injuries.