Dammam: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) unveiled the masterplan for ‘The Rig’ – an offshore oil platform-themed extreme adventure tourism destination.
The company has said that the hospitality and adventure experience will span a floor area of over 300,000 square meters and will be located 40km from the coastline, near Al Juraid Island and Berri Oil Field in the Arabian Gulf.
The entertainment destination will be home to three hotels, totalling 800 rooms, along with 11 restaurants. The company explained that it would also hold extreme sports hubs, an adventure park, a marina and helipads.
The Rig seeks to attract over 900,000 annual visitors by 2023, and the project will be developed by the Oil Park Development Company (OPDC). It will be developed under the direction of CEO Raed N. Bakhrji, who brings over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.
“The project is in line with PIF’s strategy and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives of contributing to the growth of the tourism sector, directly and indirectly contributing to employment opportunities, and diversifying the economy,” the company said.
The Rig will also feature various water activities, including a diving centre, an amusement park, a splash park, an e-sports centre, an immersive theatre and a multi-purpose arena.
Multiple giga-projects are on the horizon in Saudi Arabia, featuring numerous additions to Riyadh’s attractions. Neom, for example, boasts giga-developments like the waterfront Norlana lifestyle resort and Utamo, a surreal arts and entertainment destination.