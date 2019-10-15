Russian President Vladimir Putin presents a gift made of mammoth tusk to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov looks on in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 14, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

Riyadh: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and the visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin held official talks in Riyadh on Monday.

The Russian president is on a Middle East tour that will also see him visit the UAE on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Saudi King Salman in Riyadh on October 14, 2019. Image Credit: SPA

According to Saudi Press Agency, Prince Mohammed and President Putin reviewed aspects of Saudi-Russian relations, domains of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries, explored more promising opportunities in the two countries in all fields, including cooperation in energy and investment in the infrastructure, in addition to cooperation to stabilise energy markets and strike balance between the interests of the consumers as well as the producers.