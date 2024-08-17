AlUla: The AlUla Skies Festival is set to return for its third edition from September 26 to October 6, 2024.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, this event is a significant feature of the AlUla Moments calendar, seamlessly blending natural beauty, historical significance, and celestial observation.
Organized by AlUla Moments and presented by Saudia Airlines, the festival will feature a range of activities, including hot air balloon rides, stargazing workshops, drone shows, and light displays.
Furthermore, visitors can also enjoy night walks, workshops on photographing the night sky, dining under the stars, and wellness treatments.
The festival will spotlight AlUla’s potential as a top destination for astronomical tourism, with a preview of the upcoming AlUla Manara Observatory.
This new project aims to establish AlUla as a global center for astronomical observation, offering immersive experiences through its planetarium. For more details, visit experiencealula.com.