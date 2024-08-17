AlUla: The AlUla Skies Festival is set to return for its third edition from September 26 to October 6, 2024.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, this event is a significant feature of the AlUla Moments calendar, seamlessly blending natural beauty, historical significance, and celestial observation.

The event will feature a diverse range of activities, from hot air balloon rides to stargazing workshops. Image Credit: SPA

Organized by AlUla Moments and presented by Saudia Airlines, the festival will feature a range of activities, including hot air balloon rides, stargazing workshops, drone shows, and light displays.

Furthermore, visitors can also enjoy night walks, workshops on photographing the night sky, dining under the stars, and wellness treatments.

Beyond skyward adventures, enjoy night walks, photography workshops, and al fresco dining under the stars. Image Credit: SPA

The festival will spotlight AlUla’s potential as a top destination for astronomical tourism, with a preview of the upcoming AlUla Manara Observatory.