Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, is set to become the epicentre of global falconry as it prepares to host the International Falconry Breeders Auction 2024.

The event will take place at the Saudi Falcon Club’s headquarters in Malham, just north of Riyadh, starting today (August 5) until 24.

The 20-day auction, the largest of its kind in the world, will feature over 35 leading falcon breeders from 16 countries.

This event attracts falconry enthusiasts and producers from around the globe, showcasing the elite breeds of falcons and reflecting the Saudi Falcon Club’s commitment to preserving and promoting the heritage of falconry.

The auction has previously generated over 18 million riyals in the past three years and will provide new commercial opportunities and facilitate the exchange of expertise between local and international falconry professionals. Live coverage of the event will be available on TV channels and through social media platforms.

In addition to the auction, the Saudi Falcon Club has announced its upcoming events for the 2024-2025 season.