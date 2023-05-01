Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced that it will grant free visas to all Sudanese nationals who have been evacuated from Sudan, according to Lt. Gen. Sulaiman Al Yahya, director general of Passports (Jawazat).
This initiative is part of the directives of the Saudi Arabian leadership, and those who were evacuated from Sudan will be treated like any other member of Saudi society or visitor to the country, with free movement granted as long as they have scheduled departure plans.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported that 5,013 people from 100 countries have been evacuated from Sudan since military operations began between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. The Saudi government has been making efforts to evacuate its citizens and nationals of friendly countries from Sudan to the Kingdom.