According to the law, those who are caught begging for the first time will be made to sign a pledge never to beg again and then released. However, a beggar will be punished if he or she is arrested for beggary again.

Dubai: Saudi Arabia announced it will create a database for beggars, who will be arrested in the Kingdom, in the latest move to counter begging in the country of more than 34 million.

The new decision comes less than a month after Saudi Arabia decided to toughen penalties for begging and introduced the new Anti-Begging Law, which will come into force in three months.

According to the law, those who are caught begging for the first time will be made to sign a pledge never to beg again and then released. However, a beggar will be punished if he or she is arrested for beggary again.

According to the new law, which prohibits begging in all forms, a maximum jail term of one year and a fine of SR100,000 will be slapped on anyone found begging.

Under the law, the Kingdom will set up a database of beggars so as to identify them easily wherever they were seen. The registration of every case of beggary will also be made while a special fund to combat begging will be created. This will be in partnership between the Ministry of Interior and other agencies concerned.

The law states the Ministry of Interior is the authority in charge of arresting beggars.

In addition, those who are found to be involved in begging as part of an organised gang, manage beggars or encourage and help an organised group of beggars will be sentenced to a maximum jail term of one year or a maximum fine of SR100,000 or both.

While those found begging ontheir own or encouraging and helping anyone who is engaged in begging will be sentenced to a maximum jail term of six months or a fine of not more than SR50,000, or both.

The new law stipulates the deportation of non-Saudi beggars after they serve jail terms and paying the prescribed fine. They will be blacklisted and will not be allowed to return to the Kingdom for work.

There will be an exemption from deportation for non-Saudi beggars who are married to Saudi women.

Under the law, anyone who asks for money directly or indirectly, sells trivial goods, feigns injuries or permanent disability or uses children to influence others into giving him/her money will be considered a beggar.

The law says any Saudi or non-Saudi man or woman who is found to be asking for money in public areas, mosques, gas stations, public transport facilities or shops will be considered a beggar and will be dealt with accordingly even if he or she is crippled and is unable to do any kind of physical work.

The penalty will be doubled in the event of repeating the crime with a condition not to exceed two times of the maximum limit of penalties prescribed in the law.

The wealth in cash and kind accumulated by beggars will be confiscated as per court rulings. In the event of any difficulties in confiscating the assets, the competent court can decide on a fine equivalent to their value.