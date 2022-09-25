Cairo: Saudi authorities have said that measures for an expatriate to obtain an alternative residence permit for a lost one include paying a fee of SR500 if the remaining stay duration is one year or less.
The Saudi General Directorate of Passports added that other procedures include notifying authorities of the loss of the original residence permit and presenting a letter from the employer or the family head explaining causes and the place of the loss, Saudi newspaper Okaz has reported.
Other procedures include the necessity of presenting the expatriate’s valid passport and a copy of the lost residence permit if available, besides filling in a loss form provided by the General Authority of Passports.
“In case the remaining duration in the lost iqama is one year or less, the residence fee of SR500 for one year is paid via the Sadad system,” it added.
A fine of SR1,000 for the permit loss is also paid as part of the measures.
Foreigners make up about 10.5 million of Saudi Arabia’s total population of 34.8 million.