Cairo: Saudi authorities have urged wearing face masks reintroduced as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19, warning violators that they will be fined at least SR1,000 per person.
Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia said that wearing face masks and social distancing would be reimposed in outdoor and indoor places amid an increase in COVID-19 infections.
Authorities also reintroduced distancing in the two holy mosques after it was cancelled in October. The measure went into effect on Thursday.
The Interior Ministry said that non-wearing of masks violates the anti-coronavirus preventive measures and is punishable by SR1,000 per person. The penalty doubles on repetition and can reach up to SR100,000.
Saudi Arabia so far has confirmed a total of 555,417 COVID-19 cases and 8,875 related deaths.