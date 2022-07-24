Dubai: Saudi Arabia has requested YouTube to delete offensive advertisements that have recently gone viral on the platform, local media reported.
In a joint statement issued yesterday (Saturday), the General Commission For Audiovisual Media (GCAM) and the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) said that “inappropriate ads” have recently spread widely on YouTube contradicting Islamic values and principles, and breaking the Kingdom’s rules on media content.
“We have requested YouTube to delete all of these adverts and adhere by the rules of the nation,” added the statement.
“We will monitor the platform’s commitment, and if the unlawful content continues to be broadcast, necessary legal measures will be taken in accordance with the audio-visual communication and media regulations,” the statement reads.
According to Saudi laws, producing, preparing, transmitting or storing material impinging on public order, religious values, public morals, or privacy online is punishable by imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years and a fine not exceeding SR3 million or either penalty. The same penalty applies anyone who prepares, publishes or promotes material for pornographic networks or gambling activities.