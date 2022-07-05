Dubai: Saudi Arabia has reported more than two million cyberattacks from all over the world during the past one month.
According to Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdul Fattah Masha, cyberattacks targeting the kingdom have been doubled this year due to the opening of Hajj to the world.
During an interview with Al Saudiah TV channel, Masha said that most of the cyber-attacks are only from amateurs but some are from professionals, adding that Saudi competent authorities have largely eliminated fake Hajj campaigns.
Dr. Mashat revealed that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has subjected to many cyber-attacks and that Saudi Arabia is being targeted in all cases.
Dr. Mashat clarified that the parties carrying out cyber-attacks are known to the Ministry, and the National Cyber Security Authority is sparing no effort to thwart them.