Riyadh: The National Council for Occupational Safety and Health in Saudi Arabia has refuted recent media reports alleging a rise in worker deaths due to poor working conditions.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the Kingdom's work-related fatality rate is a mere 1.12 per 100,000 workers, placing it among the world's safest nations for workplace environments.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has officially recognised Saudi Arabia's significant strides in occupational safety and health. Other prominent organisations, including the International Institute of Risk and Safety Management and the British Safety Council, have also acknowledged the country's advancements.

Saudi Arabia's commitment to worker safety is deeply rooted in its Vision 2030 framework. The National Strategic Program for Occupational Safety and Health, launched in 2017, prioritises improving workplace standards, protocols, and legislation.

To further safeguard worker well-being, Saudi labour laws mandate comprehensive health insurance coverage and restrict outdoor work during extreme heat. Working hours are also aligned with international standards, adhering to ILO agreements.