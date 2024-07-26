Saudi Arabia: Pharmacist converts fish farm into thriving tourist hotspot in Najran

Dubai: A Saudi pharmacist from Najran in southern Saudi Arabia, has successfully transformed his fish farm into a major tourist attraction.

Despite his professional background in pharmacy and no prior experience in agriculture or tourism, Mohammed Saleh Al Suwaid’s dedication has led to the production of 40 tonnes of tilapia fish annually and the gradual development of his farm into a recreational park.

The idea sparked from recognizing the need for such attractions in the region, especially after the construction of a large dam in Wadi Halal which ensured an abundance of water.

Inspired by various parks he visited, Al Suwaid started with a simple fish farm which later evolved into a more comprehensive project. "We started gradually, and now the fish farm is a vital part of our 40 per cent completed project," Al Suwaid stated.

His travels and role at the Ministry of Health helped him create a space that caters well to visitors, focusing on comfort and convenience for families and individuals alike.

Al Suwaid's ambitious vision extends to turning the farm into a 'health resort' to provide natural retreats for those recovering from chronic or serious illnesses or simply seeking relaxation.

Starting with just a small pond and a few tilapia fish, the farm has grown significantly. Challenges such as maintaining production during the colder months led to innovative solutions like underground ponds that yielded successful results.

With the growing demand, Al Suwaid expanded the fish production facilities and added amenities like coffee trees, a sanctuary for wild animals, and visitor facilities offering accommodations, food, and recreational activities.