Dubai: More than 15,000 expatriates have been arrested across Saudi Arabia within a week for violating residency, labour laws and border security regulations, local media reported.
According to the Ministry of Interior, 15,734 people were arrested in campaigns carried out by various units of security forces across the Kingdom from January 5.
The arrests included 8,732 violators of the residency system, 4,180 violators of the border security rules, and 2,822 violators of the labour laws.
Another 620 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, 65 per cent were Yemenis, 30 per cent Ethiopians, and 5 per cent of other nationalities, with 73 violators being caught trying to cross the border to exit Saudi Arabia.
Sixteen people were arrested for transporting and harbouring violators of residency and labour regulations as well as other cover up activities.
A total of 31,892 people are currently subjected to procedures for violating regulations, of which 29,890 are men and 2,002 are women.
Of them 22,445 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 1,816 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations, and 11,840 violators were deported.
The ministry emphasised that anyone who facilitates the entry of an infiltrator into the Kingdom or gives him transportation or shelter or any assistance or service shall be punished with penalties of up to 15 years in prison, and a maximum fine of 1 million riyals, in addition to the confiscation of the means of transportation and accommodation.