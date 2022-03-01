Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has launched the region’s first virtual hospital, the largest in the world and the first of its kind in the Middle East, as well as the latest in virtual healthcare, under the name of Seha Virtual Hospital.
The hospital was inaugurated by Minister of Health Fahd Al Jalajel with Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Al Sawaha in attendance.
The virtual hospital will harness the latest innovative technologies to provide specialised services to support health facilities in the Kingdom.
It will support 130 hospitals around Saudi Arabia with a number of rare specialties, in addition to providing more than 30 specialised services in different medical specialties and subspecialties.
Additionally, it will contribute to transferring expertise to newly graduated doctors to raise the efficiency of medical services as well as providing a service for receiving requests and inquiries from all hospitals through the various specialised clinics.
Health Minister Al Jalajel said the hospital will harness the latest virtual healthcare technologies in a qualitative manner, with the aim of facilitating and enabling citizens to obtain timely consultations. Patients will be able to communicate with doctors remotely.
He added the hospital will help transfer expertise between doctors and specialists and provide the best consultants in all cities and villages around the Kingdom through telemedicine.
The services provided by the hospital include: virtual services for electroencephalogram patients (EEG), virtual clinics, stroke patients' care, ICUs, as well as radiology.