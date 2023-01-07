Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced that liquor will not be allowed to be sold at the newly established duty-free shops in the Kingdom’s entry ports, local media reported.
Only items and products, which are allowed to be traded in the Kingdom, will be available, pursuant to the regulations and standards for setting up duty-free shops, the Saudi Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) said.
According to the unified customs legislation for the GCC nations, the authority has established the Kingdom’s customs regulations, requirements, and processes for setting up duty-free markets at air, sea, and land ports.
ZATCA emphasised that by offering a broad variety of goods and items for travel shopping, the decision will support supply chains and improve logistical services given to duty-free marketplaces.
ZATCA stated that “by selling their goods to the duty-free operators, the duty-free stores would give extra sales channels to local businesses, which promotes and helps to the promotion of national products.”
Duty-free shops are now located in the departure terminals of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Fahad International Airport in Dammam, and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Airport in Medina.
The authority said it looks forward to increasing the number of duty-free markets at land, sea, and air ports as needed.